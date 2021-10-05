GFPD investigating alleged threats at East Middle School

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department shared the following information on Tuesday, October 5, 2021:

Today, we received a report of threatening comments made towards students at East Middle School. School Resource Officers immediately started an investigation and quickly identified the student involved. Safety measures have been put in place to ensure there is no danger from this incident.



We are working closely with Great Falls Public Schools administrators to conduct separate inquiries into the incident.



As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority. Due to the current stage of the investigation, and statutorily protected privacy rights of those involved, will we not provide further details at this time.



Please be cognizant of the information you share and the impact spreading misinformation may have on others. Disseminating rumors based on hearing only a portion of the story, or sheer speculation, is not only irresponsible-it can be dangerous. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of Great Falls’ youth and appreciate those who support us in that endeavor.

We have seen online reports that one student told another that he was having two other kids “shoot up the school tomorrow,” but that has not been confirmed by GFPD or school officials.

We will post an update if we get more details.