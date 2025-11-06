GFPD investigating possible 'explosive device' at Gibson Park

GREAT FALLS — Police are investigating the discovery of an item that has "characteristics of an explosive device" at Gibson Park.

911 dispatchers received the report of a suspicious item at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The Great Falls Police Department has requested the assistance of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Malmstrom Air Force Base.

People are asked to stay away from the south part of Gibson Park, nearest Park Drive and First Avenue North.

We will update you when we get more information.