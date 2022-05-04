GFPD is hosting "realistic training" this week

The Great Falls Police Department is hosting a training course for several agencies across the state this week.

From Wednesday, May 4, through Friday, May 6, instructors will be running the students through very realistic training scenarios.

The GFPD says the scenarios will look and sound very real, but wants to reassure residents that this is just training - there is no threat to the public.

The training will be taking place at 1721 and 1723 7th Avenue South, and 900 52nd Street North (Heritage Baptist Church).



