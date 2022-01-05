GFPD is working an "incident in progress"

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, that officers are working "an incident" along the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South.

The GFPD has not released any details about what the incident is, but said that 2nd Avenue South is blocked off until further notice.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.

The GFPD did not indicate that there is any public danger.

KRTV received the following message at 8:17 a.m. from a person in the area: "There is several emergency vehicles police cars surrounding that street and the street is blocked off, and there is crime scene tape all over."

We will update you if we get more information.

