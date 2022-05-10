GFPD issues missing person alert for Brian Lynn Zinke

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said on Tuesday that the family of Brian Lynn Zinke, along with several law enforcement officials, are concerned about the location and welfare of Zinke.

The GFPD says that Brian has a history of mental illness.

He was last seen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in June of 2021. Zinke is 39 years old, six feet tall, and weighs between 250 and 300 pounds.

He lives a transient lifestyle and has traveled throughout the northwest, including in Great Falls, where he has some family.

If you have any information about Zinke or his recent whereabouts, you're asked to call GFPD Detective Sergeant Mahlum at 406-455-8493, send a direct message to the GFPD Facebook page , or send an anonymous tip through the P3TIPS app.



