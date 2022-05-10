Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

GFPD issues missing person alert for Brian Lynn Zinke

Brian Zinke
MTN
Brian Zinke
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:59:46-04

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said on Tuesday that the family of Brian Lynn Zinke, along with several law enforcement officials, are concerned about the location and welfare of Zinke.

The GFPD says that Brian has a history of mental illness.

He was last seen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in June of 2021. Zinke is 39 years old, six feet tall, and weighs between 250 and 300 pounds.

He lives a transient lifestyle and has traveled throughout the northwest, including in Great Falls, where he has some family.

If you have any information about Zinke or his recent whereabouts, you're asked to call GFPD Detective Sergeant Mahlum at 406-455-8493, send a direct message to the GFPD Facebook page, or send an anonymous tip through the P3TIPS app.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Brian Lynn Zinke
Brian Lynn Zinke

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119