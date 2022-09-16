GFPD issues missing person alert for Benjamin Bowers

The Great Falls Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 65year old Benjamin Bowers.

Bowers was dropped off at Walmart (701 Smelter Avenue NE) on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 10:25 a.m. He was seen on camera leaving the premises heading south in his red electric wheel chair at approximately 11:20 a.m.

That was the last time Bowers was seen; he did not meet his scheduled pick-up at 12:30 p.m.

BENJAMIN BOWERS



65 years old

5’7” tall

190 pounds (medium build)

Light gray hair

Medium-length beard

He was wearing a navy blue jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers, a green and yellow "Green Bay" ball cap, and headphones.

The GFPD is concerned for his safety, as he is reliant on medications and reportedly does not have any family in the area.

Here is a photo of Benjamin from 2017:

MT DMV