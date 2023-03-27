GFPD issues missing person alert for Justin Douglas Day

The Great Falls Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Justin Douglas Day.

The last communication with Day was on January 15, 2023. According to the GFPD, Day suffers from drug addiction and the family is concerned he may have relapsed.

Day does not have a car and does not typically travel far from Great Falls. Day was staying at the Great Falls Rescue Mission shortly before his disappearance. It is unknown what Day was last wearing.

The GFPD said in a news release that Day's family is very concerned as it is unusual for him to go this long without contact.

JUSTIN DOUGLAS DAY

- 35 year-old white male

- 5‘11" tall, 180 lbs

- Brown hair, brown eyes

- Tattoo: black mamba snake, right forearm

Anyone with information about Day’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Kelsey at 406-455-8575, or click here to send a private message to the GFPD.



