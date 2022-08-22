GFPD prepares to host another Citizens Academy

The Great Falls Police Department will be hosting another Citizens Academy soon, a program that occurs twice a year. It will consist of both classroom and hands-on training to show what police officers do during their daily operations.
What subjects are covered?
- Records / Evidence
- Live Range Day / Jail Tour / 911 Dispatch Tour
- Sex Crimes / Internet Crimes Against Children
- High Risk Unit (HRU)
- DUI & DRE
- High Risk Traffic Stops / Pepper Spray / Defense Tactics / Handcuffing
- Taser
- General Case Detectives / Criminal Motorcycle Gangs
- Police Culture / PTSD
- Animal Control
Participation requires a commitment of one evening per week (including graduation night), plus one Saturday, for a total of 12 classes over 11 weeks. Weekly evening classes will be from 6:30 pm until no later than 9:30 pm. The Saturday session will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The first class will be on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. The schedule for this program includes a few Wednesday nights (10/12, 11/2, 11/9), due to scheduling conflicts and holidays.
Classes are held at the Great Falls Police Department's Regional Training Center, 112 First Street South.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, August 31; if you would like to apply, click here.
