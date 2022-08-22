Watch Now
GFPD prepares to host another Citizens Academy

Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 15:52:30-04

The Great Falls Police Department will be hosting another Citizens Academy soon, a program that occurs twice a year. It will consist of both classroom and hands-on training to show what police officers do during their daily operations.

What subjects are covered?

  • Records / Evidence
  • Live Range Day / Jail Tour / 911 Dispatch Tour
  • Sex Crimes / Internet Crimes Against Children
  • High Risk Unit (HRU)
  • DUI & DRE
  • High Risk Traffic Stops / Pepper Spray / Defense Tactics / Handcuffing
  • Taser
  • General Case Detectives / Criminal Motorcycle Gangs
  • Police Culture / PTSD
  • Animal Control

Participation requires a commitment of one evening per week (including graduation night), plus one Saturday, for a total of 12 classes over 11 weeks. Weekly evening classes will be from 6:30 pm until no later than 9:30 pm. The Saturday session will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The first class will be on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. The schedule for this program includes a few Wednesday nights (10/12, 11/2, 11/9), due to scheduling conflicts and holidays.

Classes are held at the Great Falls Police Department's Regional Training Center, 112 First Street South.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, August 31; if you would like to apply, click here.

