GFPD responds to incidents at CMR High School

The Great Falls Police Department provided information on Friday, September 13, 2024, about two incidents at CMR High School this morning.

Great Falls Public Schools posted on Facebook at 11:19 a.m.: "This morning we had rumors circulating at schools about a possible school shooting. Our students are safe. Working with the police, we quickly discovered these rumors are completely unfounded. They were old messages pulled from the internet concerning schools, several years ago, down south."

A short time later, the GFPD released the following information:

This morning, September 13, 2024, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) received concerning information about possible threats to schools within the District.



It was quickly determined the threats were actually old and unclear threats such as those we have seen before where a social media post is made to create alarm and shared throughout the Country. There was briefly some additional law enforcement presence near our schools, but no impact or interruption to our students.



In this specific case a GFPS student became aware of the post and immediately notified school staff who then of course notified our GFPD School Resource Officers (SRO).



Together, they were able to make a clear determination the concerns were not directed at any of our local schools.



However, there were two events that did take place at CMR High School this morning which did create a GFPD response. Shortly after clearing the initial threat concerns, GFPD SRO’s and Patrol Officers responded to CMR High School to assist in a completely un-related medical event.



While handling the medical event GFPD SRO’s, Patrol Officers, and GFPS Staff were also dealing with an un-related assault, which took place within CMR. An arrest has been made in the assault investigation.



While dealing with the two physical events at CMR students were placed in a “Class Hold” so GFPS staff and GFPD staff could clear the two un-related events.



We are very thankful for our relationship with the GFPS and want the public to know we are very proud of our local students who in this case, did exactly what was needed. The student saw something of concern and immediately reported it to school staff.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.



GFPS safety procedures if there is an emergency:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



Student safety: walking to/from school

Students should walk in groups or pairs

Students should travel on a designated route, and parents should know the route their student is taking

Students should check in with a responsible individual when they arrive at home

Students should be taught to always be aware of their surroundings

Students should avoid alleys on their designated route to/from school

Students should walk on designated sidewalks and in well-lit areas

Parents should notify the school when after-school procedures change

Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.