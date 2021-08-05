GFPD searching for missing boy

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a missing boy named Grayson Hamm.

Grayson is eight years old and has autism, according to the GFPD.

He ran from his home on the 1300 block of 7th Street South at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday (August 4). He was last seen running south toward 10th Avenue South.

Grayson's family recently relocated to this home so he is not familiar with the immediate area.

The GFPD says if you see Grayson, please keep your eyes on him and call 911 immediately.

GRAYSON HAMM

