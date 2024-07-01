GFPD urges safety for Independence Day celebrations

GREAT FALLS — Independence Day will be celebrated on Thursday, July 4, 2024, and while the fireworks and parades are all fun and games, the celebration should not stop you from being responsible.

The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says that there is always an increase in drunk driving reports during a holiday, and Independence Day is no different.

The police department will have more patrols during the community events, making sure people are celebrating safely.

Remember: when you’re drinking you never feel as intoxicated as you are. If you need to go somewhere after drinking, make sure you have a plan, a ride, and a safe place to return to.



“If you’re going to consume any alcohol, obviously have a plan beforehand,” said police officer Peyton Mitchell. “If you’re going to be lighting fireworks off, do that responsibly. Make sure that children aren’t left unattended, and if they’re going to be lighting fireworks off, make sure an adult [is] around.”

The GFPD encourages everyone to be more safe than sorry; if anything seems suspicious, report it by calling 911.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Great Falls Municipal Band will host a free Summer Celebration Concert on Wednesday, June 26, in the Mansfield Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm (concessions will be available), and pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda's Studio Centre will begin at 6 pm. The concert will start at 7 pm and will feature familiar patriotic selections. For more information, contact Phil Burton at (406) 899-9982.

On Thursday, July 4, grab your lawn chair and find your favorite viewing spot along the parade route in downtown Great Falls. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from First Avenue South to Eighth Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). As a safety precaution, everyone is reminded to remain behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route, and to not park vehicles along the parade route. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

The "4th of July Hootenanny," with live music from country music artist Rodney Adkins, will begin right after the parade at Central Avenue and Fifth Street. Food, beverage, and alcohol vendors will be available. The street festival will shut down several blocks of downtown. For more information, contact tianna@enbarmt.com.

Later in the evening, the People's Park & Recreation Foundation will present the community fireworks display. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central and Sixthth Street) and will begin at around 10:15 pm (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

Other firework viewing options include Eagle Falls Golf Course and Centene Stadium. The Great Falls Voyagers are also in town, and the game begins at 7 pm with fireworks to follow. The golf course is hosting a free Community Celebration starting at 6 pm with live music, games for kids, and food and drink specials in the Taphouse. For those who want to play golf, sign up for the nine-hole, two-person scramble beginning at 5 pm. For more information, call Eagle Falls at 406-761-1078.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

As a reminder, leave your fireworks at home. As in previous years, fireworks may not be discharged in any city park or on any public sidewalk, Street, public right-of-way, public easement, or alley.

They should only be discharged on private property such as the sidewalk leading to a residence or driveway.

If your family plans on discharging fireworks within the City limits this year, make sure you are in the know about the City's Fireworks Ordinance and understand the basic rules and regulations pertaining to fireworks.

The discharging of fireworks within the City limits can only take place on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8 am to midnight.