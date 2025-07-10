GFPD warns of 'White Van Scam'

The Great Falls Police Department is warning people to not fall for what is sometimes called the "White Van Scam."

The agency said that on Thursday afternoon, an officer took a report of an incident that happened in the parking lot of a large retail store in Great Falls.

A would-be scammer reportedly offered $10,000 worth of stereo and electronics equipment to a passerby for the price of $2,000.

The person didn't fall for the scam and called police to report the incident. When the officers arrived, the suspect sped away.

SCAM SUSPECT & VEHICLE DESCRIPTION

Adult male with short dark hair, 5'10", 200 lbs

2024 black Ford Expedition bearing Utah plate T016PW

Vehicle was rented at the Bozeman airport on Wednesday

The GFPD explained in a news release that the "White Van Scam" is a con game where individuals (usually in a white van) sell what they claim to be high-quality electronics at heavily discounted prices.

In reality, the electronics (often speakers) are inferior, counterfeit, or even just empty boxes. The scammers often target people in public places like parking lots or gas stations.

They try create a sense of urgency and then, once the sale is made, the scammer disappears and the buyer is left with worthless or substandard goods.

The GFPD encourages people to talk about these types of scams with family and friends, especially those not on social media. Remind them, when it seems too good to be true - it usually is.