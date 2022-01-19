GFPD will host a public memorial for former chief Bob Jones

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is planning a public memorial service for Bob Jones, the former chief of the department, who passed away on January 14, 2022.

The GFPD said in a news release that the outpouring of support for Bob Jones’ family, friends, and those who worked closely with him, has been remarkable. It is evident Jones had an extraordinary impact on our community and the many lives he touched. His legacy of service, integrity, and sacrifice lives on in those lucky enough to receive his guidance and mentorship.

Jones served our community and our country nobly for over 50 years: Montana Air National Guard 1967-2000, Great Falls Police Department 1971-2006 (as Chief 1986-2006), and Great Falls City Commission 2010-2017 (served as Mayor Pro Tem both terms).

The Jones family, staff from the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, and several community members, are working closely to prepare a service that honors Jones in the fashion he earned.

A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11am, in the Mansfield Theatre at the Civic Center (2 Park Drive, Great Falls).

A public reception will be held in the Missouri Room (Civic Center 2nd floor) immediately following the service.

It is apparent Jones built strong relationships across the state; all first responders are invited to attend the services. Marked law enforcement vehicles will have designated parking.

In keeping with tradition, during the service, there will be a section reserved for uniformed personnel. To ensure accommodations are adequate, if an agency is planning to attend they are asked to contact Lt Doug Mahlum at 406-781-8931 or dmahlum@greatfallsmt.net.

Attendees should arrive early and expect limited parking. Passenger drop off and a handicap accessible entrance is located on the north side of the Civic Center at door “F”.

The Jones family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions go to Benefis Peace Hospice.