GFPS and GFPD address recent school threats

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools superintendent Tom Moore and Sergeant Rob Beall of the Great Falls Police Department hosted a Facebook Live discussion on Friday to address recent threats that were made by students.

The discussion comes several days after police received a report of a threat at East Middle School. The GFPD and GFPS said in a news release on October 6 that their investigation confirmed that a student did make threatening statements toward another student, and though the student did not have the means to carry out the threats, the suspect student was removed from the school.

As a precaution, enhanced security measures (in addition to the standard safety precautions that GFPS and the GFPD already have in place) were activated for the following school day (Wednesday). Detectives proceeded with the investigation and interviewed several other students who were present when the statements were made. Detectives learned that, as two students bantered back and forth, both of them threatened violence with weapons against each other.

The GFPD and GFPS said that the statements were "grossly inappropriate." The GFPD said it is "confident they have reached the root of the information" and the situation has been resolved.

Both students have been criminally charged with disorderly conduct, according to the GFPD, and because Montana law prevents detectives from conducting a physical arrest for this charge, the incident has been referred to Youth Court Services. Administrative action will be determined by GFPS.

The news release states: "There is no reason to believe EMS is not a safe setting for students and staff. We understand a significant number of students did not attend school today; we look forward to welcoming them back tomorrow."