GFPS and Alliance For Youth will host a school safety forum

As part of "No More Violence Week," Great Falls Public Schools is teaming up with Alliance For Youth and others to provide a panel for the community to come and engage with on Thursday, April 13.

There will be a public forum in the Davidson Auditorium at Great Falls High School at 6 p.m. and will feature a panel of speakers, including representatives from Great Falls Public Schools, the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Attorney's Office, and Alliance For Youth.

The panel of experts is coming together to present information and statistics, both local and national, to the community and to discuss what is being done to keep kids safe in school.

"It's a very important topic for us to discuss in our community and in our nation," GFPS superintendent Tom Moore said. "They're not easy answers. There are not easy solutions to solving a lot of these problems. We have to talk about these things. We have to prepare for them. We have to have good strategies and resources and interventions available, but we also have to do a lot of education and information on the front end."

The forum is free and open to the public as GFPS and Alliance for Youth encourage people to participate as there will be a live question and answer session. Panel members, including school resource officers and a former principal, will provide their expertise and perspective of working within the school system and feedback will be taken and used to help set up future panel discussions to keep the conversation going.

Thomas Risburg of Alliance For Youth will be moderating the panel and says he wants this discussion to be an invitation to engage and join ongoing efforts regarding school and student safety.

"You have the best panel that I've seen come together here that really has not just knowledge, but that wisdom that's gained through experience," Risburg said. "It's really a special opportunity to understand where we've been, hat does this look like over time, where we are now and what we're doing as a community, and how you can get engaged to help because these are not unsolvable problems. We need to come together as a community."



