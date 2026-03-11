GFPS braces for another high-wind event

Powerful storm brings damaging winds and significant snowstorm to Montana- Wednesday, March 11

Ahead of another predicted storm that will bring potentially damaging winds and also snow, Great Falls Public Schools is taking steps to protect students.

A powerful wind storm caused significant damage to Lincoln Elementary School on Sunday, March 8 - click here for details.

A strong low pressure system will move along the Canadian border late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy snow will return to areas along the Continental Divide as winds gradually intensify during the day on Wednesday.

Strong and damaging winds will develop late Wednesday and continue into Thursday. High Wind Warnings cover the entire area starting at midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday.

GFPS officials sent a message to parents on Wednesday with the following information:



🚌 Out-of-district travel has been rearranged/canceled

🏫 No outdoor activities (recess, etc.) will take place

🏗️ Staff will monitor building structures and property

⚡ Power outages anticipated — contingency plans in place

🏠 Parents may keep children home — notify school office to excuse the absence

You can track power outages on the NorthWestern Energy outage map page.

WATCH THE DETAILED FORECAST: