GFPS: classes on Thursday, but no school buses

Despite the sub-zero temperatures , the Great Falls Public School District is conducting regular classes on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22 - but school buses will not be operating on Thursday.

GFPS said on Facebook that on Thursday: "Our schools will be open for those students who can safely get to and from school. Our school buildings are warm and students who come to school will be well cared for by our staff during the regular school’s hours of operation."

GFPS noted that students can be excused from attending class on Wednesday and Thursday: "Parents, you have the right and responsibility to make good attendance decisions for your children based on your individual circumstances. If you feel, due to the weather conditions, you don’t want to send your child to school, please call your child’s school and inform them you will be keeping your child home. The absence will be excused according to your request."

It's business as usual in the Helena area, as Helena Public Schools announced that its schools - along with those in East Helena and Montana City - will remain open during the cold snap on Wednesday and Thursday.

In parts of western Montana, it's a different story, with numerous schools closed on Wednesday

Missoula County



Sunset Elementary School

Woodman School

Swan Valley Elementary School (open Wednesday, closed Thursday)

Sentinel High School (not weather related/roof issue)

Flathead County



Cayuse Prairie School District

Creston schools

Deer Park School District

Evergreen schools

Kalispell public schools

Pleasant Valley School

St. Matthew's Elementary School

Somers/Lakeside School District

West Valley School

Ravalli County



Florence-Carlton School District

Hamilton School District

Victor School District

Lake County



Ronan School District

Salish Kootenai College

Upper West Shore (Dayton Elementary School) - on remote learning next two days

Valley View Elementary - closed as of Dec. 21 for winter break.

Mineral County



Alberton Public Schools - open Dec. 21, CLOSED Dec. 22.

Lincoln County



Libby School District

Sanders County



Hot Springs School District

Thompson Falls Public Schools

In parts of southern Montana, the following schools are affected:

- Fromberg schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- Broadview schools announced to parents there would be no school on Wednesday.

- Columbus Schools announced there would be no bus service Wednesday "due to the dangerous combination of low temperatures, wind, and snow."

- Hutley Project schools will be closed Wednesday.

- Roundup Public Schools: classes on Wednesday and Thursday canceled