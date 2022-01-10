GFPS: CMR basketball game postponed

GREAT FALLS — The boy's basketball game scheduled for Monday, January 10, between CMR High School and Billings Skyview High School has been postponed and will not be played on Monday.

The postponement is due to staffing shortages, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced in a Facebook post.

Details on rescheduling will be made available as they are finalized; GFPS added, "Please communicate this information with athletes/parents and event workers and adjust schedules and calendars to reflect this change."

KRTV is aware of many rumors circulating on social media today which claim that GFPS is going to implement remote learning for at least several days due to staffing shortages.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, we have not been able to confirm any of these rumors.

We are trying to get information from GFPS about any possible changes to in-person classes and/or scheduling, and will post an update once we get a response.