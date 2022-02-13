GFPS hosts 'High Voltage' weekend to recruit new teachers

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public School District hosted an event called the "High Voltage Weekend" that will bring teaching students who are just about to graduate from college an opportunity to interview for teaching jobs.

Great Falls High School principal Geoffry Habel is excited about the opportunity to get to know possible future teachers. “This has been an amazing event so far. This is something new for us, something that we know we needed,”

The event not only introduces the student teachers to the public school district, but also introduces them to the Great Falls community as a whole.

The High Voltage weekend not only offers interviews, but also gives them an all-expense paid weekend of fun. The students get to stay at the downtown Hotel Arvon, and even partake in some exciting events like ax throwing, rock wall climbing, and an afternoon at Brush Crazy.

A hopeful new teacher, Kassandra Hoyer-Dixon, was ecstatic about the opportunity to get to know Great Falls.

“I know Great Falls has a bunch of opportunities and different fits because the community is so diverse. They show the beauty of the city and where Great Falls is turning towards in the future. Great Falls Public Schools just seems like amazing people to work for,” she said.

Not only have new teachers who have never seen Great Falls come to the city, but so have past Great Falls residents like Darian D’Antuono, who graduated from Great Falls High School a few years ago.

“I’ve always wanted to plant roots in Great Falls, I’ve always loved the idea of getting back here. I was a proud graduate of Great Falls High, I’ve always wanted to be back here. This district just means a lot to me” she explained.

With the nation-wide teacher shortage affecting many school districts, this weekend's events will go a long way in helping Great Falls fill those empty positions.

Habel said, “Anytime someone wants to be a teacher, we know that they’re doing it for the right reasons. It’s tough to be a teacher for sure. We’ve got a lot of great kids out there and they just need some positive relationship and some people that are excited to teach them”



