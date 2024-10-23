GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) needs new employees in several departments.

“At any given time, we probably have somewhere between 20 and 30 openings across the school district,” said Luke Diekhans, HR Director for GFPS.

GFPS hosts Job Fair

At Mountain View Elementary School, para-professionals are still needed, along with a second grade teacher.

“It just makes a huge difference for everybody's success in our school,” said Bailey Brawley, a first-grade teacher at Mountain View.

In order to find more employees, GFPS hosted a job fair at Paris Gibson Education Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

At the fair people could fill out an application, and take part in on-the-spot interviews.

“It is nice to know that when you leave there, you potentially have a candidate that you can call references on right away,” said Kim Marzolf, Principal of Mountain View. “And maybe start work after they do the background check and everything.”

GFPS hopes to find candidates that want to grow their career with the school district.



It is estimated that about two thirds of the people applying at the fair will be offered a position. Royce Jendro hopes to be one of them.

“Yeah, I feel confident,” Jendro, who applied for the custodian position, said. “So hopefully!”

Jendro was one of the first people to arrive, and said he appreciated the interview process on site.

Jendro said, “I think it allows opportunity for more people to kind of come in and look at like a variety of jobs and opportunities.

If you miss the job fair but still want to work with GFPS, applications are still available online. You can also call 406 268 6087 or 406 268 6010 to learn more.