GFPS kindergarten registration is on Wednesday

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, kindergarten registration for Great Falls Public Schools begins at 8:00 AM for the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents can show up to one of the 15 elementary schools from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM to register their child for the upcoming school year, or can register on the Great Falls Public Schools’ website.

Great Falls Public Schools is expecting 700 to 800 kindergarten students this year. To register, parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate as well as provide their shot records before the first day of school.

“We are looking forward to having 700 new kids coming into the school district at our 15 elementaries here across the Great Falls,” said Caressa Hewitt, kindergarten teacher at Lewis & Clark Elementary School. “You can do it online [or] in person.”



“[It’s] Just extremely important to get them in here as quick as we possibly can, just so we can have a good idea of our numbers,” said Ben Jaques, Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School, “We can think about our staffing as well, but then we also just can start preparing our families.”

Children must be five years old on or before September 10th in order to be registered.

All children living on Malmstrom Air Force Base will register at Loy Elementary School.

If you live in the attendance areas of Giant Springs, Meadowlark or Riverview Elementary Schools, two proofs of residency are required.

For more information, call 406-268-6006, or visit the GFPS website.

