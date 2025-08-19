GFPS launches new communication platform for parents and teachers

Great Falls Public Schools has implemented ParentSquare, a new communication tool that replaces the former platform Remind. The software keeps parents updated with news and events while providing a direct communication line between parents and faculty.

"Parent Square actually purchased Remind as a platform. And so we switched over to the parent company to hopefully provide, a higher quality of service," said Jackie Mainwaring, director of student achievement.

The new software offers expanded capabilities for communication throughout the district.

"You're adding capabilities when you get the ParentSquare that we didn't have with Remind such as being able to send out PDFs, you know, more user friendly application, and it gives more information," said, Jeff Williams director of information technology.

Mountain View Elementary School principal Kim Marzolf noted that messages are delivered more quickly than with previous platforms.

"I sent a couple other messages, that went to families and to staff. And so right away when staff were present, I said, hey, did you get the message? And they said, yeah, it came really fast. You just sent it and we got it. So I do like that part that it I seems to be a little bit faster than Remind for notifying families," Marzolf said.

The platform ensures private communications remain secure while making public announcements more efficient.

"If I was going to be messaging you, I can say, hey, hey, your students doing very well, but we have some missing assignments. You get to reply back to me directly and they're secure between you and I," said Williams.

"It also allows me as a staff member or as a principal, to send out a mass message to all my different grade levels by grade level or by class. It allows the teachers to send out to their classmates or to the class parents what's going on in that class," he added.

Educators believe ParentSquare will be an effective tool for district-wide messages and will be well-received by parents.

"I'm glad to have it out. I'm glad to have something in the place for the school district to use this year. That's going to be something that they can use well, and it's going to benefit us and the parents," Williams said.

