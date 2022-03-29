GFPS: no mill levy this year

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Committees unanimously voted on Monday evening to not conduct a mill levy election this year.

The board budget committee met several times to review financial data and develop processes and agendas.

The school district has gotten extra funding from several sources due to the Covid pandemic and the district says that funding is ample.

Had the district gone forward with running an election, they would have had until April 1st to pass a resolution under Montana law.

School Board member Kim Skornogoski served as the chair of the budget board and said part of the decision was based on factors such as enrollment numbers.

She added that Great Falls has had flat and consistent numbers over the last few years: “This year we have very fortunate circumstances that we aren’t in a budget hold. And I think it’s also worth noting we have the federal covid dollars that are coming in that are adding to meet the increased need. Our promise to our voters and our taxpayers is to essentially ask when needed, when critical.”

