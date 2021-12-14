GFPS plans to buy duplex near Whittier Elementary School

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools recently put in a bid to buy a duplex on the edge of the Whittier Elementary School property.

Brian Patrick, business operations chief for GFPS, says that buying this property is a short-term and long-term investment.

There are people still renting the duplex and once GFPS takes over the property they intend on continuing with the renting process.

However, if the renters do move out, GFPS intends to use it for housing for teachers.

“We never intended on buying the property but we were approached by the current owners and asked if we were interested in purchasing the property,” said Patrick.

The purchase is set to close in early January.