GFPS students build trash bins River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS — Forty students from Great Falls Public Schools put their new-found building skills to use by designing and building large trash-can containers during the second annual Kid’s Construction Camp.

GFPS spokeswoman Becky Nelson said in a news release that by the end of the three-day camp, the 5th and 6th-grade students had built 10 containers that will be placed along the River's Edge Trail.

GFPS Industrial Technology and Construction teachers taught the students safety skills, using tools while encouraging them to consider careers in trades.

River's Edge Trail manager Steffen Janikula said, “We are excited the students at the Construction Camp have decided to use their skills to help connect our community and give to the River's Edge Trail. We plan on using the trash containers on various locations on the trail including West Bank Park. The students and their efforts are greatly appreciated. Since we have 52 miles of trail to manage, this will make it easier for folks to locate trash cans."

A formal dedication ceremony will be held at West Bank Park on Thursday, July 1st, at 10 a.m.

