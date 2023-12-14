GFPS superintendent search continues

GREAT FALLS — Last month, it was revealed to the public that Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) Superintendent Tom Moore will be retiring at the end of the school year.

During their November 13th meeting, the school board voted to forgo the annual review of the superintendent, with knowledge of his retirement.

Moore said it has been a decision of his for the past three years, to not pursue a new contract given that he'd be 65 this year. He told the board the same thing last year.

Moore has worked for Great Falls Public Schools for 17 years and served as Superintendent since 2019

During the board's November 27th meeting, Chairman Gordon Johnson said that the district will be contracting with the Montana School Board Association in search of a new superintendent. He added they will also work alongside an attorney in Missoula.

Johnson said, "Both are experienced in conducting superintendent searches. Both are interested in assisting us in that process."

