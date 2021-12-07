GFPS: talk of threat at CMR 'exacerbated by rumors'

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools released more information on Monday evening about last week's rumored threat involving CMR High School.

The Great Falls Police Department said that on Friday, December 3rd, CMR administration and the School Resource Officer were made aware of a "possible threat of violence involving a potential school shooting." The complaint was investigated through the remainder of the day on Friday, into the weekend, and is continuing. GFPS and the GFPD are working with the parent of the reported student, as well as the student. He is currently not in school.

As of Monday, December 6, at the end of the school day, investigators have received one first-hand account, reported after initial information was made available to parents and the public. The GFPD says that it was found to not be in reference to the current situation at CMR, but stems from an incident that happened in August.

The GFPD says that at this point, the investigation has not produced any first-hand or second-hand reports that corroborate this event. Between 30 and 40 individual interviews have been conducted with no confirmation that the event happened.

While the investigation continues, CMR and GFPD are "reasonably certain that this event was exacerbated by rumors," and that two students have admitted to spreading false and malicious rumors and are receiving consequences; CMR did not elaborate on the nature of the consequences.

The GFPD said that they and Great Falls Public Schools take all reports of this nature seriously and investigate each complaint to ensure the safety of children, staff, and community members.