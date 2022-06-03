GFPS teacher Russell Kellogg retires after 41 years

GREAT FALLS — Russell Kellogg has been a music instructor for Great Falls Public Schools for 21 years, with a total tenure of 41 years. As the end of the school year is underway, Russell is stepping down.

Russell currently works at North Middle School, but had previously worked at CMR High School, in Highwood, as well as some stints in Kansas and Idaho.

He said while he takes pride in music, it is the kids he enjoys the most.

"The best part of my job, obviously, people I get to work with, you know the students. Lucky enough, especially being a music teacher, that you kind of get to deal with kids that work hard, and have a great sense of humor, so that to me is who you get to work with, who you are working for, the families that you meet."

While he may no longer be teaching, he says his advice to kids who aspire to be a musician is a simple one: work hard.

He added, "We practice the tools, the things you need to be a good musician, and then hopefully, by the time they leave high school, they're set up so they can choose to play if they want to or not."

Tara Rosipal, the principal at North Middle School, said, "It is a great loss to North Middle School and Great Falls Public Schools, and he's an outstanding instructor who knows how to engage students, while remembering they're still kids."



