Ghouls & Goblins Fall Craft Show delights kids and adults

While we may be just days away from Halloween, some began treating it like it was the day, as hundreds of attendees flocked to the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls for Ghouls and Goblins Fall Craft Show.

"We go through the market at the end of September, and then we don't have any holiday shows until November," said Farmers' Market board chair Erin Borland. "I had a couple vendors say they aren't anything in October, so what do you think, so I made a call, and everything fell into place, and we thought what better way to have a Halloween show and add a kid-friendly activity to it."

The Craft Show featured more than 60 vendors. Some of them were already part of the Farmers' Market, while others were newcomers.

Vendor Doug Hickey creates Montana-shaped cutouts. He stated, "I usually do about one Farmers' market per month, it takes me a little while to replenish my inventory, so anymore than that gets a little overwhelming ... It's getting close to the holidays, and I knew I wouldn't have to fight with the wind being indoors, so it's a good way to get my product out there."

New vendor Rodney Olson makes 3D art using driftwood. "I've worked with wood all my life," he said. "When you find driftwood along the river, I just think you can make some sort of picture out of it, so I just grab it and make it."

MTN News Ghouls & Goblins Fall Craft Show

Activities at the Craft Show consisted of pumpkin-painting, all-day trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, and a costume parade.



