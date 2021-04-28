Watch
Giant Springs State Park officials investigating report of bear sighting

Posted at 11:10 PM, Apr 27, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Officials at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls said on Tuesday that they are investigating a report of a bear sitting on a carcass.

They said in a news release that people should avoid the area from Morony Dam to the Sulphur Springs trail as they conduct their investigation.

The area is several miles northeast of Giant Springs.

They do not yet know if it is a grizzly bear or black bear, but urge people to be vigilant if they are in the area.

We will update you if we get more information.

