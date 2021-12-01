Gibson Flats fire: several homes destroyed, no injuries reported

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, officials said that the wildfire that tore through the Gibson Flats area overnight into the morning destroyed 11 homes, and "multiple" vehicles and garages.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that the fire burned an estimated 120 acres.

The fire was reported just before 2:45 a.m.

GFFR shared the following information at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday:



Emergency crews are in the process of assessing the number of structures impacted.

Assessments are limited at this time due to ongoing fire conditions.

Gas has been shut off in the affected area.

Crews are working on putting out fire pockets before the wind picks up again.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office and American Red Cross are working to account for everyone in the affected area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

MTN Wildfire tears through Gibson Flats area (Wednesday, December 1, 2021)

We will update you as we get more information, including how you may be able to help the people affected.

