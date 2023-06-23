Gibson Hotel ready to open in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The building on the northwest corner of the intersection of Central Avenue and Seventh Street in Great Falls was formerly the Triple Crown Motor Inn and then the Greystone Inn. Now, it will be home to The Gibson hotel.

"We are super excited," said owner Ty Rollins. "We're excited to showcase the building and all of the changes that Tabacco, BSpark Architecture, and others have done."

The new boutique hotel will feature 44 rooms with two suites. Ordinary rooms will consist of one bed and one bathroom. The hotel will cater toward older couples and business travelers, with the idea of keeping it simple.

The name for the hotel derives from Great Falls founder Paris Gibson. Rollins said there couldn't be a better person to name it after.

"We needed a new name, for a brand new start," Rollins explained. "We're completely changing this hotel, and we needed a name that was unique to Great Falls, and Paris Gibson is that name. Paris Gibson, when he came to the area, fell in love with it, he was an entrepreneur, so we related a bit to that. We came to Great Falls, fell in love with the area, being entrepreneurs, and we hope our guests to the same thing. Come to the area and fall in love with it."

The hotel will also have unique photos of Great Falls as well as some historical landscapes of Montana history. Rollins said he wants people to feel what it is like being in a welcoming community such as Great Falls.

The project began in October of 2019, but faced some delays due to COVID and other unfortunate circumstances.

"A lot of people played a big role in being able to weather that storm of COVID and other things," Rollins said. "The (Great Falls) Downtown Association, the Great Falls Economic Development Group, the construction crew, the architects. There was a lot of people that really stepped up and helped us weather the storm to get where we're at."

MTN News Ty Rollins, Gibson Hotel

Looking ahead, Rollins discussed his vision as owner.

"I would love to see this hotel become the hub of the downtown corridor. The place where tourists come, they stay, and they park. Then, they walk up and down Central Avenue and downtown where they shop, they eat, and they stay right here in the downtown corridor. I'd love to see this as the hub of downtown.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 4pm-6pm.

The Gibson Hotel is located at 621 Central Avenue.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter