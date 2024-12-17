Gift-wrapping fundraiser supports Great Falls Children's Receiving Home

GREAT FALLS — The holiday season is in full swing, and while many people are busy wrapping presents to place under the Christmas tree, there’s an opportunity in Great Falls to get your gifts professionally wrapped while supporting a meaningful cause.

Gift-wrapping service helps Great Falls child-welfare agency

A Mission That Matters

Cascade County continues to face one of the highest child abuse rates in Montana, which makes the work of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home (GFCRH) more critical than ever. GFCRH provides a temporary, safe, and nurturing home for children displaced due to abuse or neglect.

Shawna Severson, President of the Board at GFCRH, explained the importance of their work.

“We are a temporary home in Great Falls. We've been here since 1966, and we take children that are displaced from their homes for abuse and neglect,” Severson said. “Unfortunately, this is a need in the community, and a lot of people don’t know what the home actually does.”

GFCRH operates with minimal state funding and relies heavily on donations and community support to maintain their programs.

Wrap Gifts, Spread Joy

To help fund their mission, GFCRH volunteers are hosting a gift-wrapping fundraiser at two locations in Great Falls:



Kaufman’s Menswear: December 16th–23rd, Monday through Saturday, 12 PM–4 PM

Mighty Mo Brewing Company: December 14th–24th

Monday through Friday: 4 PM–8 PM Saturday and Sunday: 2 PM–8 PM Christmas Eve: 11 AM–2 PM



Severson encouraged the community to bring in unwrapped gifts.

“People bring us all the gifts they need wrapped for the season and just bring them unwrapped, and we will professionally wrap them,” Severson said. “We have all the bling, all the ribbon... You don’t have to bring boxes; we provide the boxes for you.”

The volunteers take pride in their work, ensuring every gift looks stunning under the tree.

“Our volunteers are incredible... It’s our favorite fundraiser, and we’re pretty lucky,” Severson added. “People love this. It brings joy. It brings happiness. The kids know what’s happening.”

How to Participate

Anyone can stop by Kaufman’s or Mighty Mo with unwrapped gifts, and GFCRH’s volunteers will handle the rest. All funds raised will go directly to supporting the children at the Receiving Home.

Severson summed it up perfectly:

“Please come wrap your gifts. We’d love to make them gorgeous so you don’t have to.”

This holiday season, let GFCRH take the stress out of wrapping while you relax and enjoy the festivities, knowing you’ve made a difference for children in need.

For more information, or if you would like to help, click here to visit the website.