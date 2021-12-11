Gift-wrapping fundraiser will benefit Great Falls Children's Receiving Home

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Children's Receiving Home is conducting its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser. For more than 15 years, the organization has hosted a gift-wrapping event to raise money for the youth they support, wrapping gifts at low cost.

You can get gifts wrapped at Kaufman’s Menswear Centre from 12pm - 4pm (411 Central Avenue), and at Mighty Mo from 4pm - 8pm. (412 Central Avenue).

The fundraiser will continue until 4 pm on December 24th.

Small Package: $3

Medium Package: $5

Large Package: $7

Extra Large Package: $10

Click here to visit the organization's website, which includes this overview:

The mission of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home is to provide temporary shelter for abandoned, abused, neglected and homeless children. The Children’s Receiving Home will provide food, shelter, warmth, and understanding. It is an open door, and truly a home – not an institution.

For more information, you can call 406-727-4842, or email gfcrh@bresnan.net.

