Golden Triangle chapter hosts Pheasants Forever banquet in Great Falls

The Golden Triangle Pheasants Forever chapter hosted their annual banquet on Saturday evening at Elks Lodge in Great Falls.

The purpose of this banquet is to raise money to further the chapter’s efforts in habitat conservation. Pheasants Forever supports Cascade, Choteau, Glacier, Pondera and Teton counties.

Chapter president, D.D. Funderburk, said last year tickets for the banquet sold out about a week before the event and had over 150 people in attendance. She is hopeful for an even better turnout this year.

“Pheasants Forever is a conservation and habitat nonprofit, and we raise money to go out and help potential people that maybe have land in block management, or they just need help to put in shelter belts for upland game birds or wildlife in general,” said Funderburk. “It's for all kinds of wildlife, not just about pheasants.”

This Golden Triangle chapter is currently working on several projects in Teton County.

“The Teton property was put into block management in 2018, and so we raised funds to build the parking lot, but we have a plethora of work we're doing right now,” Funderburk said. “We're raising funds for putting in an irrigation drip system on the north side of that property and we're actually working with the state of Montana to obtain water from them.”

Also attending the banquet is Miss Montana, Faith Johnson, who will be singing the national anthem. Activities at the banquet include both a silent and live auction, 50/50, raffles, games and dinner.

Funderburk said a ton of work goes into preparing and setting up for this event. Their chapter received several volunteers from the Malmstrom Airforce Base, as well as members from the Malmstrom Spouses Club. The banquet also has several sponsors, including Scheels, the Safari Club, Montana Mini Trucks, and more.

For information about the Golden Triangle Pheasants Forever chapter, click here.