GREAT FALLS — There’s a buzz in the air at Great Falls College-MSU: “We’re really excited about this partnership that we have with Goldman Sachs Foundation,” said Stephanie Erdmann, CEO of the school.

Goldman Sachs teams up with Great Falls College to empower small businesses

"Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses" is teaming up with Great Falls College-MSU to empower and invest in small businesses.

“They are providing a 12-week training for entrepreneurs in the state of Montana to jump in and grow their business,” Erdmann said.

The 10,000 Small Businesses program has existed for over a decade, and Goldman Sachs always teams up with a community college to help teach the content.



“As they put together the trainings they always work with a community college to ensure that the curriculum and the facilitation of the modules are conducted by individuals who know how to teach but also had the content expertise,” Erdmann said.

The program will train entrepreneurs and provide capital for growth and opportunity. Each week of the program will focus on a new topic with an online cohort.

“We’ll be able to share this with Montana entrepreneurs and really help grow and foster the economy of Montana,” Erdmann said.

30 to 40 small business owners will be accepted into the 12-week program that begins in March and runs through June.

“Any small business owner in the state of Montana that has at least one employee, has $75,000 a year in revenue, and is ready to take that next step and commit to figuring out growth and opportunities can apply,” Erdmann said.

The application deadline is December 1, 2024.