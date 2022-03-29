Good turnout for the Great Falls Home & Garden Show

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Home & Garden was held at Montana ExpoPark over the weekend, and turnout was great, according to organizers.

The annual event featured scores of exhibitors , with vendors representing many aspects of home and garden, including kitchens, baths, flooring, appliances, furnishings, spas, fireplaces, outdoor spaces and more.

Great Falls Home Builders Assocation officer Katie Hanning helped organize the event, and was thrilled with this year’s turnout. She also said the show helps bring the changing season into the community with the show revolving around springtime.

“It was an outstanding weekend. We had such a great turnout. We’re back to where we were before the pandemic started. Everybody was happy to be out. It was good for our vendors, it was good for our city and our community. We’re happy with it,” Hanning said. “It just is a great way to get spring into the community. To have everybody come out and see each other. Buy a little something you didn’t know you needed and then kick off our summer. It’s really a great thing for our community.”

Kevin Lebrun, president of the HBAGF , said, "There’s some people who were really just looking around to see what they like, while others have full blueprints and are working with contractors on a specific project. It's a really good event to network, because everybody knows everybody here, and if they can’t help you with something, they know someone who can.”

In addition to adding 30 more vendors than last year, more than 800 pounds of food was donated to give to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.



TRENDING ARTICLES

