Grant will help Sheriff's Office get body-cams for deputies

GREAT FALLS — County County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant that will help fund body cameras for Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

The federal grant will be for $100,000, and the county will contribute another $100,000.

Commissioner Joe Briggs is glad they will be used.

“I observe on a national level the number of cases where there have been unfortunate circumstances where a deputy kills or has to maim someone with a firearm, and almost always the cameras exonerate the actions of the officer,” said Briggs.

Last month, a Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect in Great Falls, and Briggs says this is a good example of why body cams will be helpful.

“It would've been very helpful. The advantage of this new system over the old system is that it will link and time sync with the car cameras,” he said.

The system that will be purchased will have both the body cam and dashboard cam running at the same time to give a better picture of what happened.

“This will give you a lot more background on what actually was occurring and what it is the officer sees.”



