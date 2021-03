GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported grass fire on the north side of Great Falls.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is located near 4100 Division Road, several blocks north of Skyline Drive.

At this point, there are no indications that the fire is threatening any homes or structures, and no injuries have been reported.

We will update you if we get more information.

Approximate location of the grass fire: