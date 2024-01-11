Great Fall firefighters give the gift of warmth to kids

In a heartwarming initiative, Great Falls Fire Rescue collaborated with Operation Warm to provide a ray of warmth to children in need by distributing shoes and coats on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Ryan Olson, a Great Falls firefighter participating in the event, said it's a way to help the community. “Every year, Operation Warm gives grants that are written for fire departments and other organizations that express interest. This year a grant was awarded to us and we find a need in our community.”

With the cold weather that’s here to stay in Montana, the need for helping kids stay warm was highlighted. Not only were they able to take a new winter jacket, but a new pair of shoes as well.

“I got purple shoes and a purple jacket,” said student Malia, who will utilize her new winter gear for building snowmen and playing outside.

“They get to go up there and, you know, show that they know their colors, they know how to spell their names to the fire department. And they just, you can see their looks on their faces,” said program operation manager Andrea Snider. “They like being able to pick out their own stuff and be like the big kids.”

This compassionate effort not only shields youngsters from the chill, but also highlights the community's dedication to fostering compassion and support for its youngest members.

