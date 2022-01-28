Great Falls airport director discusses new opportunities

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls International Airport director John Faulkner says now is the time to be investing in and diversifying air service.

During a presentation at the airport Thursday morning, he discussed opportunities the airport has, including new carriers and new flights.

He says a big part of making that happen will be funding.

"U.S. law prevents airports from providing profit guarantees for new flights but communities can. In fact, no air service in communities our size has started within the last 10 years without guarantees from that community. So we've really got to put together a pool of funding to go out and guarantee a couple of new flights into the community,” Faulkner explained.

He said funding is especially important right now, as a grant is available to double money that is raised.

For more information, contact the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce at 406-761-4434.

