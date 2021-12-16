Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls Airport set to receive $1.8M

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
Great Falls International a
vlcsnap-00002.jpg
Great Falls International Airport
Great Falls International Airport
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 18:21:34-05

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week that Montana's 69 airports are expected to receive $28.6 million as a result of the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.

Great Falls International Airport is expected to receive more than $1.8 million.

According to the FAA, the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety, and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and road projects.

Airport director John Faulkner said there is work to be done before the airport can spend the money.

"The FAA hasn't fully seen all of the rules of what'll be attached to the legislation on how the money's to be spent. Secondly, every time we have a project we have to go through a review with the FAA to ensure it meets their criteria for eligibility based on that specific funding source,” Faulkner explained.

According to the FAA’s news release Thursday, the funding announced is the first of five rounds of funding the state’s airports will receive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader