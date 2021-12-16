Great Falls Airport set to receive $1.8M

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week that Montana's 69 airports are expected to receive $28.6 million as a result of the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.

Great Falls International Airport is expected to receive more than $1.8 million.

According to the FAA, the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety, and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and road projects.

Airport director John Faulkner said there is work to be done before the airport can spend the money.

"The FAA hasn't fully seen all of the rules of what'll be attached to the legislation on how the money's to be spent. Secondly, every time we have a project we have to go through a review with the FAA to ensure it meets their criteria for eligibility based on that specific funding source,” Faulkner explained.