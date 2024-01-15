Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 'good' capacity

The Great Falls Animal Shelter’s annual “Home for The Holidays” adoption event was a success, leading to more than 80 animals finding their forever homes.

Despite taking in 95 new animals, the Great Falls Animal Shelter was able to reduce their in-care animals from 122 to just 78.

The shelter is still at nearly max capacity, but they are no longer well over capacity and are able to care for all their in-care animals.

Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator for the shelter, said they attribute their success to the continued community support and education efforts.

“We found homes for quite a few animals, especially some of those long-term residents that we were having trouble getting into homes that had been here for some time, which was fantastic,” said Smovir. “We are always running at high capacity, but right now we're at comfortable capacity so, we have a good capacity of care for all the animals that we have right now. But we are looking at going into the cold season, obviously, where people are more apt to pick animals up and bring them in so that they stay warm so, we are well positioned for the influx of animals that we're expecting to receive in the coming months.”

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.