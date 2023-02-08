Great Falls Animal Shelter celebrating Valentine's Day with 'blind dates' with pets

GREAT FALLS — If you're interested in adopting a pet, the Great Falls Animal Shelter is offering blind dates with pets in honor of Valentine's Day.

The shelter has created an online form for you to fill out an adoption application and dating profile online.

The shelter will use that information to find pets that might be a good fit for you.

If you decide to adopt the pet, you'll get 50 percent off the adoption.

"I was talking to one of my single friends and she was, like, 'Valentine's Day is not my favorite.' I said 'How could I make it your favorite?' and she said 'Let me come cuddle some cats.' I was like, 'I could do that.' So it came out of a necessity for my friend," laughed Laramie Smovir, the shelter's Volunteer Coordinator.

The deadline to register is February 12. Once you register, the shelter will contact you to schedule a time for you to come by.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276 or click here to visit the website.



