Great Falls Animal Shelter extends 'Empty The Shelters' event

GREAT FALLS — Over the past week, the Bissell Pet Foundation "Empty The Shelters" event has paid for 17 animal adoptions at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.

With such a good turn-out and more animals becoming available every day, the shelter and Bissell are extending the event for for several more days.

The $4 adoptions will continue through Saturday, May 14th for all cats and dogs.

Laramie Smovir on 'Empty The Shelter'

Anyone interested in adopting should fill out an application on Great Falls Animal Shelter website .

For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276. Click here to see the current list of adoptable pets.



