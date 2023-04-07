Great Falls Animal Shelter extends hours

The city of Great Falls said in a news release that beginning on Thursday, April 6th, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will be open on Thursday afternoons from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The shelter is focusing on improving their “Return to Home” rates. Return to Home means getting pets back to their owner as quickly as possible.

Staff have spent the last year streamlining processes, enhancing the use of in-house software, and building partnerships.

There are several other ways the shelter has already increased their return to home rates over the last year. All city animal licenses now have a QR code that acts as a form of identification for the animal. They offered free microchipping at the annual Drool in the Pool event. They also partnered with Petco Love Lost for stray listing directly from the shelter software system within hours of entering the shelter.

The shelter continues to work on their Return to Home rates and asks that pet owners do what they can to help.

“Owners should make sure their pet is microchipped, wearing a collar with tags, and register them on Petco Love Lost,” said Volunteer Coordinator Laramie Smovir. “By taking some simple steps to make sure your pet has identification, you will significantly increase the chances of them making it home if they get lost.”

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276 or click here to visit the website.



