Great Falls Animal Shelter gets a donation from credit union

Tuesday, November 28th was “Giving Tuesday.” Horizon Credit Union participated in the season of giving by making a generous donation to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Brittany Riley, Branch Manager for Horizon Credit Union, said their partnership with the Great Falls Animal Shelter aligns with their mission.

“We are kind of new to Great Falls here, within the last year,” said Riley. “We were really trying to make sure that we found organizations that we could partner with that fell within our core beliefs and values [such as] health, hunger, education, [and] being able to provide that support to not only members of the community but their pets as well.”

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to show how the community can come together to make a positive impact. Horizon Credit Union donated $500 as well as a variety of items off the wish list.

“We found a great partnership in the Horizon Credit Union a few months back,” said Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator for the Great Falls Animal Shelter. “They came and did a tour, got to learn a little bit more about our facility, and now here we are on Giving Tuesday. They came by and gave us an amazing donation of not only money but also items that we needed that they found on our wish list on amazon.”

Horizon Credit Union’s donation will directly benefit the Great Falls Animal Shelter. Smovir said they are currently over capacity and can always use more donations to better serve the animals in their care.

“Unfortunately, we have more animals here than we can give the appropriate care for. Now, that's not to say that anybody is uncared for or neglected. We provide them with food, water, shelter, all of those good things,” said Smovir. “Because of that, we are doing our Home For The Holidays event.”

Now through December 31st adoption fees have been reduced to $50 for dogs and $5 for cats to help individuals add a new member to their family this holiday season at a much more affordable cost.

Click here to see the current list of adoptable pets.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.