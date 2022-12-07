Great Falls Animal Shelter offering pet pix with Santa (video)

Stop by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and get your pet's photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can even be in the photo, too.

Cost is $10 per photo (digitally delivered). All proceeds go to the Animal Shelter. For more information, call 406-454-2276. The shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE.

