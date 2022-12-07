Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls Animal Shelter offering pet pix with Santa (video)

Great Falls Animal Shelter offering pet pix with Santa
Great Falls Animal Shelter offering pet pix with Santa
Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 16:52:20-05

Stop by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and get your pet's photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can even be in the photo, too.

Cost is $10 per photo (digitally delivered). All proceeds go to the Animal Shelter. For more information, call 406-454-2276. The shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App