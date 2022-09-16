Great Falls Animal Shelter offering specials on cats

This Friday and Saturday is going to the cats as Great Falls Animal Shelter offers free cat adoptions.

“With the financial backing of the Best Friends Animal Society we are able to offer this great opportunity for the Great Falls community,” said Laramie Smovir in a news release; she is the volunteer coordinator at shelter. “Folks that are interested in adopting a cat can come in, fill out an application, and walk out with their new purrfect friend.”

"There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”

The free adoption includes spay or neutering, current vaccinations, and a microchip. For those living within the city limits, they will need to purchase a city license at the time of adoption. They can choose a 1 year license for $15 or a lifetime license for $75.

Those interested in adopting a cat can stop by the shelter during their kennel viewing hours of 1:00-4:00 pm on Friday or 12:00-2:00 on Saturday. They can find the adoption application and a link to viewable pets on the shelter website .

This event starts at noon on Friday, September 16, and ends at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website



