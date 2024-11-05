Horizon Credit Union showed their commitment to animals in need this week by presenting a $1,000 check to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Made possible through Horizon’s 'Pet Paw-see' contest, the initiative helps animal-welfare organizations.

Great Falls Animal Shelter receives a $1K donation through Pet Paw-see contest

Brittany Riley, Horizon’s Credit Union branch manager, said that they are happy the Great Falls pet community will be supported this time around.

“We want to make sure that we're taking care of everyone in the community, not just our members, but our members pet family as well. Being able to provide this opportunity to not only help our members with financial education, hunger, opportunities and housing, we want to do the same for the animals in the community as well,” said Riley.



The contest invited community members from Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington to submit photos of their beloved pets.

Allister, a cute little Yorkie, was titled the 2024 Pet Paw-see Champion.

Allister’s owner decided to gift the sum of $1,000 to the Great Falls Animal Shelter – the true winner of the contest that will use the money toward providing care, shelter, and resources for pets in need.

For pet owners who participated in the contest, it was an opportunity to showcase their furry family members while supporting the shelter’s mission.

Horizon Credit Union hopes to continue similar initiatives in the future.